Albert Oscar Bechtold, Jr. Albert Oscar Bechtold Jr., 75, of Belleville, Illinois, born Saturday, December 4, 1943, in Belleville, IL, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Albert was a retired Welder for Wiegmann Company, in Freeburg, IL. He was a member of B. E. T. He was preceded in death by his Parents Albert O. and Regina, nee Peters, Bechtold Sr.; Daughter, Patty; Sister, Penny; and infant Brother, Douglas. Surviving are his Wife, Carol Bechtold of Belleville, IL, Son, Christopher D. Bechtold of Addieville, IL, 4 Sisters, Patty, Diann, Sandy, Linda, and Many Grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Funeral: Private Funeral Services. k
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 9, 2019
