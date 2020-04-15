Albert Bergkoetter Albert A. Bergkoetter, 86, of St. Libory, IL, born June 12, 1933 in St. Libory, IL died Sunday April 12, 2020 at his residence. Albert was a retired business manager/former co-owner of Bergkoetter's Chevrolet in St. Libory. He was a lifelong member of St. Liborius Catholic Church, served in the U.S Army Air Reserve and the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post 683, St. Libory IL for 60 years, and served three terms as a Village Board member for the Village of St. Libory. He was preceded in death by his parents Anton and Anna, nee Mense, Bergkoetter, two grandchildren, Daniel Bergkoetter and Haley Bergkoetter, one brother, James Bergkoetter and James's wife Norma. Surviving is his wife of 66 years, Yvonne, nee Gale, Bergkoetter; four children, Anthony Bergkoetter (Denise Ballou) of Neosho, MO, John (Gloria) Bergkoetter of Somerton, AZ, Vernon (Milia) Bergkoetter of Williamsport, IN, Paul (Debra) Bergkoetter of St. Libory, IL; one brother, Thomas (Dolores) Bergkoetter of St. Libory, IL; one sister, Mary (Kenneth) Koeller of St.libory, IL; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; 11 brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nephews and nieces. Memorials may be made to St. Liborius Catholic Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 331, St. Libory, IL 62282. Condolences may be shared with the family at visiting www.mollfuneralhome.com. Funeral: A private graveside service will be held at St. Liborius Catholic Cemetery with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 15, 2020.