Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Bothman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Bothman

Send Flowers
Albert Bothman Obituary
BOTHMAN- Albert Bothman, age 70, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on December 3, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois Visitation will be from 4-8pm on December 6, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, at the funeral home. He was cremated according to his wishes and a private family burial will take place at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon at a later date
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -