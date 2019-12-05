|
|
|
BOTHMAN- Albert Bothman, age 70, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on December 3, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois Visitation will be from 4-8pm on December 6, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, at the funeral home. He was cremated according to his wishes and a private family burial will take place at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon at a later date
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019