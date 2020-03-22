|
Albert Canlas Mamaril Albert Canlas Mamaril MSGT USAF Ret., 72, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Albert Canlas Mamaril, born April 3, 1947. He retired from the United States Air Force working in Telecommunications. He was a longstanding member of the Southwestern Illinois. Fishing, traveling, and cooking were his favorite hobbies. Albert adored spending time with his family, friends, and grandchildren. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Julita (nee Canlas) Mamaril. Surviving are his wife, Pacifica (nee Alinea) Mamaril of O'Fallon, IL; children, Alex Mamaril of Hanover, MD, Jerry Santos (US Army Ret.) of O'Fallon, IL, Joy Mamaril of Fairview Heights, IL; siblings, Evelyn Valderama of Killeen, TX, Banjamin and Coralyn Mamaril of Victorville, CA, and Lou and Frederick Nichols of Fullerton, CA; grandchildren, Jeremy Santos, Xanti Santos, Oliver Logan, and Isabella Logan. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Services: Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions by the state and CDC, all visitation, funeral, and burial will be private. Private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO 63125.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020