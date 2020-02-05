Home

DIEMERT- Albert E. Diemert Jr., 92, of Ruma, Illinois, died February 3, 2020. Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 PM to 8 PM Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home and again from 9 AM until time of service Thursday at Quernheim Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held at 10 AM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020
