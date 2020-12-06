1/1
Albert Eugene "Al" Compton
1936 - 2020
Albert "Al" Eugene Compton
August 25, 1936 - November 28, 2020
Fairview Heights, Illinois - Albert (Al) Eugene Compton, age 84, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on August 25, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL died November 28, 2020 at his home.
Al was a retired district manager at United Insurance Company in St. Louis working there for 31 years. Prior to that, he was a butcher at Bise's Grocery in East St. Louis.
He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family and he rarely missed a Cardinals baseball game.
Al is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Compton and May (nee Dunlap) Alred; a sister, Mary (nee Compton) Bennett; a brother, Louis Alred.
He is survived by five children, Nancy (Richard) Feder, Brian (Pamela) Compton, Beth (Frank) Garcia, Scott Compton, and Keith Compton; his grandchildren, Kelly (Adam) Dolezal, Jordan Compton, Emily Staden, Gabrielle (Travis) Nguyen, Andrew Garcia, Sophia Compton, Ricky Feder, Elodie Compton, Ben Compton, and Cameron Compton; his great-grandchildren, Helen Dolezal, Frederick Dolezal, and Eloise Nguyen; his sister, Sarah (Mike) Gordon; his former wife and mother of his children, Judy Campbell (nee Van Hoose).
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.
No funeral services will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
