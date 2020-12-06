Albert "Al" Eugene Compton
August 25, 1936 - November 28, 2020
Fairview Heights, Illinois - Albert (Al) Eugene Compton, age 84, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on August 25, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL died November 28, 2020 at his home.
Al was a retired district manager at United Insurance Company in St. Louis working there for 31 years. Prior to that, he was a butcher at Bise's Grocery in East St. Louis.
He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family and he rarely missed a Cardinals baseball game.
Al is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Compton and May (nee Dunlap) Alred; a sister, Mary (nee Compton) Bennett; a brother, Louis Alred.
He is survived by five children, Nancy (Richard) Feder, Brian (Pamela) Compton, Beth (Frank) Garcia, Scott Compton, and Keith Compton; his grandchildren, Kelly (Adam) Dolezal, Jordan Compton, Emily Staden, Gabrielle (Travis) Nguyen, Andrew Garcia, Sophia Compton, Ricky Feder, Elodie Compton, Ben Compton, and Cameron Compton; his great-grandchildren, Helen Dolezal, Frederick Dolezal, and Eloise Nguyen; his sister, Sarah (Mike) Gordon; his former wife and mother of his children, Judy Campbell (nee Van Hoose).
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
No funeral services will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.