FISCHER- Albert N. Fischer, age 77 of Collinsville, IL, born September 30, 1942 in Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, MO. Private services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL with Rev. Michael Walther and Rev. Scott Adle officiating. A public Celebration of Life will be held on June 26, 2020.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 15, 2020.
