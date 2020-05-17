Albert Fischer Albert N. Fischer, age 77 of Collinsville, IL, born September 30, 1942 in Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, MO. Albert graduated from Eastern Illinois University where he was a member of the Sigma Pi Fraternity. He worked for the Madison County Health Department for over 20 years as a Sanitarian, was a business agent for Local 1083 for Fairmount Park Racetrack for many years, and in his earlier years, taught for 15 years at Dupo High School. After teaching, he owned a fast food restaurant called the Beef Baron in Granite City, IL. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Collinsville, the Collinsville Recreation Club, Laborers Local 44, and DeMolay. He enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, horse racing, cooking, and dining out. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Juanita nee Milster Fischer; and a grandson, Patrick. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jeanne nee Calza Fischer, whom he married January 22, 1965; two children: Andrew Fischer of Johnson City, TN and Julie (Chris) Tracy of Troy, IL; five grandchildren: Summer Tracy, Pvt. Wyatt Tracy, Ellie Tracy, Sophie Tracy and Isaac Tracy; his twin brother, Michael (DeDe) Fischer of Collinsville, IL; a niece, Beth Ann Fischer; and three nephews: Cale (Elissa) Fischer, Clay (Carrie) Fischer, and Todd (Lauri) Fischer. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Albert's honor may be made to Equipping the Called and mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Service: Private services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL with Rev. Michael Walther and Rev. Scott Adle officiating. A public Celebration of Life will be held on June 26, 2020.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.