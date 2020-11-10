Albert Hilmes

October 27, 1934 - November 5, 2020

Gillespie, Illinois - Albert Alois Hilmes of Gillespie, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home on November 5, 2020.

Al was born in Germantown Il, Oct 27, 1934, son of the late August and Regina Hilmes (Fehrmann). Regina Hilmes died when her children were young and Al, Robert and Mary (deceased) were raised by their Aunt Eleanor and Uncle's Theodore and Edward Hilmes. Al was a 1952 graduate of Central Catholic HS and served in the US Army from 1953-55. "Big Al" worked as a journeyman lineman at Illinois Power and was a proud 60-year member of IBEW Local 309. He was a math whiz, enjoyed writing poetry, playing all sports, especially bowling, and coached Khoury league baseball in E St Louis, Millstadt and Belleville.

Al is survived by Ruth Hilmes, his wife of 42-years, brother Robert Hilmes of Millstadt, children Robert (Gwen) Hilmes, Karen Hilmes, Col (r) Scott (Sherri) Hilmes, Andrea Griffith, stepchildren Antoinette Sparkman, Christine Stroup, Jerry Lee Bunch, Mary Arinzchi, Ronald Smelser, David Smelser, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Family would like to offer a special thank you to Ruth and stepson Jerry Lee for providing Albert with loving at home, end of life care.





