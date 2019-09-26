|
Albert Bauer Albert Joseph "Big Al" Bauer, 85, of Dallas, Texas, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. He was born in Belleville, Illinois to Philip and Bertha Bauer on February 25, 1934, and married Antonia "Toni" Saggio on December 28, 1957, in Collinsville, Illinois. He graduated from St. Mary's University, San Antonio, Texas. He served in both National Sales and Vice President of Sales roles within the transportation industry for 55 years (including time with Trailmobile, Strick, Monon, and RCM). He served in the U.S. Army. He was involved in the Rattler Club, Knights of Columbus, American Trucking Association, Truckload Carriers Association and an industry group known as: "The T.J." He was an active donor to & Texas Children's Hospital, as well as dozens of other non-profit and healthcare organizations. Albert was preceded in death by his older brother, Philip Bauer; his parents, Philip and Bertha Bauer; his son, Anthony Bauer; and his loving wife of 48 years, Antonia. Albert is survived by his brother, Paul Bauer (wife Betty) of Shiloh, Illinois; his son, Philip Bauer of Dallas, Texas, and Martha "Marti" Daniels (husband David) of Celina, Texas; granddaughters, Stephanie Pascuzzi (husband Anthony) and Abby Daniels; grandsons, Austin Daniels and Alec Daniels; and great-granddaughter, Ava Antonia Pascuzzi. Albert is also survived by sisters-in-law, several nephews, nieces and God Children. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of Al's beloved organizations, "TJ" - a fund dedicated to helping a variety of individuals in need: TJ, c/o Brian Ling, 7911 Redwood Dr. No. 199, Cotati, CA 94931 Services: Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Calvary Hill Funeral Home, Dallas, Texas, with Msgr. Donald Zimmerman, M.Th., of Christ the King Catholic Church of Dallas, officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019