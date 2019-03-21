Home

Albert "Buddy" LeRoy McDaniel Jr. Albert McDaniel Jr., 83, of Edwardsville, IL, formerly of Coulterville, IL, passed away at 9:35 a.m. Wed. Mar. 13, 2019 at Integrity of Wood River in Wood River, IL. He was born Mar. 9, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL to the late Albert "Al" Leroy & Grace Edith (Eastham) McDaniel Sr. Buddy worked for the railroad and later retired as a truck driver from Teamsters #610. He loved golfing, fishing, bowling, dancing, and playing cards. He was always joking around, especially with his son-in-law, Chuck. He is survived by 3 children: Douglas McDaniel of Centralia, IL, Judy (Chuck) Clifton of Edwardsville and Jamie Whittaker of Belleville, IL; 5 grandchildren: Joshua Clifton, Ryan, Michael, Danielle & Nicole; many great-grandchildren; a sister: Betty McKenzie of Pontoon Beach, IL; a niece: Sherry (Tony) Antonacci; and a nephew: Don (Connie) Kessler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life: Juanita "Deeda" (Luebbers) McDaniel; a son: Kenneth Earl McDaniel; a brother: William McDaniel; and a sister: Doris Salade. His wishes were to donate his body to Washington University School of Medicine for Research. Memorials may be made to the . Service: Memorial visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at 3:00 p.m. Sat. Mar. 23, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with Chaplain Kip Knavel officiating. WOJSTROM FUNERAL HOME CREMATORY Granite City, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019
