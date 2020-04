Or Copy this URL to Share

MCKINNON - Albert William McKinnon 82, of Granite City passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was born March 3, 1938 in Irondale, MO. Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.

