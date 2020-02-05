|
|
Albert J. Nowak, age 87, of Belleville, IL, born on March 1, 1932 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Monday,
February 3, 2020 at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, IL.
Albert was a United States Army War Veteran. He worked at Anheuser-Busch Brewery, St. Louis, MO for 23
years as a Laboratory Aide. Albert was the former drummer with the Tune Twisters Band. He loved polka and
big band music, but his greatest love in life was his wife, children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Julia H. Nowak, nee Kupinski; his parents, John and Mary
Nowak; and his siblings, Stella Rafalowski, Bernice Deluvia, Ted Novack and Joe Novack.
Albert is survived by his children, Diane C. Holland of Belleville, IL and Kevin M. (Vicki) Nowak of Smithton,
IL; his grandchildren, Tiffany Folk, and Stephanie (John) Lauth; his great-grandchildren, Bella Folk and John
Lauth; his nieces, Dolly (Richard) Evans and Nancy (Bob) Brown; and his great-nephews, Robert Novack and
William Novack.
Memorials may be made in the form of masses to St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL or to a charity of
choice.
Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com .
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.,
Fairview Heights, IL, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.,
Fairview Heights, IL. A second visitation will also be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic
Church, Belleville, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church,
Belleville, IL with Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville,
IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020