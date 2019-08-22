Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Smithton, IL 62285
(618) 235-2853
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. John's United Church of Christ
Smithton, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John's United Church of Christ
Smithton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert R. Evans


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert R. Evans Obituary
Albert Evans Albert R. Evans, 72, of Smithton, IL, born July 29, 1947, in East St. Louis, IL, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis, MO. Albert was a pharmacist for many years until his retirement. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Smithton, IL, and the Smithton Lion's Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ruth, nee Snyder, Evans; and a sister, Barbara (Don) Forys. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judith M., nee Fischer, Evans, whom he married June 13, 1970, at St. John's United Church of Christ, Smithton, IL; two sons, Aaron (Kim) Evans and Jason (Shara) Evans; four grandchildren, Jake, Rachel, Ella, and Avery Evans; three sisters, Karen (Dave) Strawn, Sharon (Don) Rickert, and Alberta (Malcolm) Fuller; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Lion's Club, Smithton, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ, Smithton, IL. Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ, Smithton, IL, with Rev. Andrew Wilson and Rev. Cory Hartz officiating. GEORGE RENNER & SONS FUNERAL HOME, Smithton, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now