Albert Evans Albert R. Evans, 72, of Smithton, IL, born July 29, 1947, in East St. Louis, IL, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis, MO. Albert was a pharmacist for many years until his retirement. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Smithton, IL, and the Smithton Lion's Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ruth, nee Snyder, Evans; and a sister, Barbara (Don) Forys. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judith M., nee Fischer, Evans, whom he married June 13, 1970, at St. John's United Church of Christ, Smithton, IL; two sons, Aaron (Kim) Evans and Jason (Shara) Evans; four grandchildren, Jake, Rachel, Ella, and Avery Evans; three sisters, Karen (Dave) Strawn, Sharon (Don) Rickert, and Alberta (Malcolm) Fuller; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Lion's Club, Smithton, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ, Smithton, IL. Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ, Smithton, IL, with Rev. Andrew Wilson and Rev. Cory Hartz officiating. GEORGE RENNER & SONS FUNERAL HOME, Smithton, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019