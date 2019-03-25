Albert Eugene Slack, Sr. Albert Slack Sr., 90, of Freeburg, IL, born May 23, 1928, in East St. Louis, IL, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at New Athens Nursing Home, New Athens, IL. Albert proudly served his country as a member of the U. S. Coast Guard, the Merchant Marines, and the United States Army. After his military service, he went to work for the Alton and Southern Railroad where he was employed for more than 35 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He gave freely of his time and carpentry talents to his family and anyone else who needed them. Albert's carpentry talents were not just limited to building furniture and home repairs as he also built several homes in the Freeburg area. In his spare time, Albert was an avid gardener, fisherman, and Cardinal fan. He was a long-time member of the Freeburg Masonic Lodge and the Shriners. He was preceded in death by an infant son; his parents, Fred and Hazel, nee DeVore, Slack; a brother, Lawrence Slack; and three sisters, Doris Bequaith, Dorothy Bertels, and Ruth Morris. Surviving are his loving wife of 72 years, Dorothy Elizabeth, nee Christenson, Slack, whom he married on August 17, 1946 during the great flood of East St. Louis; two sons, Albert Jr. (Pat) Slack of Belleville, IL, and Gary (Pam) Slack of Freeburg, IL; three grandchildren, Jason (Megan) Slack; Mark Slack (significant other, Anna Newman), Shelley Barney (significant other, Steve King); eight great-grandchildren, Benjamin Perrine, Owen Perrine, Nathan Slack, Haylee Slack, Emmalaine Barney, Lydia Barney, Anya Slack, and Brayden Vogt; a sister-in-law, Patsy Hendricks; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to , to Vitas Hospice, or to the New Athens Home for the Aged. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery Chapel, Belleville, IL. GEORGE RENNER SONS FUNERAL HOME, Freeburg, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary