1/1
Albert Smith
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Smith
December 17, 1931 - November 14, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Albert Duane Smith, age 88, of Collinsville, IL, born December 17, 1931 in Eldena, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family.
Albert was a retired railroad yard clerk. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, was a lifetime member of N.R.A. (National Riffle Association), and a member of First Baptist Church in Collinsville. He enjoyed fishing, camping and scuba diving.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Rena-Mae (nee Powers) Smith; two brothers, Jack and Lyle Wayne Smith; and two great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Bertha (nee Butler) Smith, whom he married January 26, 1957; four children, David (Mona) Smith, Collinsville, IL, Ronald (Kelly) Smith, Collinsville, IL, Lori Smith of Collinsville, IL and Beverly (Gordon) Wilson, of Jerseyville, IL; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rita Douma of Phoenix, AZ; numerous nieces and nephews.
Upon Albert's request, he was cremated and graveside services will be held at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Memorials may be made in his honor to Hospice of Southern Illinois and mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved