Albert Smith
December 17, 1931 - November 14, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Albert Duane Smith, age 88, of Collinsville, IL, born December 17, 1931 in Eldena, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family.
Albert was a retired railroad yard clerk. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, was a lifetime member of N.R.A. (National Riffle Association), and a member of First Baptist Church in Collinsville. He enjoyed fishing, camping and scuba diving.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Rena-Mae (nee Powers) Smith; two brothers, Jack and Lyle Wayne Smith; and two great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Bertha (nee Butler) Smith, whom he married January 26, 1957; four children, David (Mona) Smith, Collinsville, IL, Ronald (Kelly) Smith, Collinsville, IL, Lori Smith of Collinsville, IL and Beverly (Gordon) Wilson, of Jerseyville, IL; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rita Douma of Phoenix, AZ; numerous nieces and nephews.
Upon Albert's request, he was cremated and graveside services will be held at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Memorials may be made in his honor to Hospice of Southern Illinois and mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com