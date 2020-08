TAYLOR II - Albert C. Taylor II, age 75, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Evelyn's House in St. Louis, MO. Albert was born on July 31, 1945. In celebration of his life, a private family graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL. A memorial gathering to celebrate Albert's life will be held at a late date. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store