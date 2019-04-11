Albert Wunderlich Albert Lee Russell Wunderlich, 65, of Columbia, IL., born January 11, 1954 in Lawrence, KS., passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in St. Louis, MO. Albert Lee joined Boy Scouts at an early age and after many years of hard work and dedication, earned his Eagle Scout. He was a brewer at Anheuser-Busch. He was a member of Murray State Sigma Phi, Teamsters Brewers and Malters Local #6 and Columbia Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, woodworking and baseball. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. Albert Lee married Yvonne Havrilla on May 13, 2000. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Yvonne; sons, Matthew (Shelley) Wunderlich and Michael (Kelly Gazaway) O'Brien; daughter, Carrie (Justin) Brown; grandchildren, Nicholas, Thomas, Emma and Ella; brothers, Mark (Rita) Wunderlich and John Wunderlich; sister, MaryAnn (Jim) Rafferty; nephews, Michael Wunderlich, James (Annie) Rafferty and Brian Rafferty; niece, Rachel Wunderlich and many cousins and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Center. Additional condolences may be offered online at ValhallaGardensandFuneralHome.com Visitation: Friends may call from 4 p.m. 8 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL. 62223. Funeral: Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL. 62223. Interment will immediately follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary