Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 233-3110
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Wunderlich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Wunderlich


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert Wunderlich Obituary
Albert Wunderlich Albert Lee Russell Wunderlich, 65, of Columbia, IL., born January 11, 1954 in Lawrence, KS., passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in St. Louis, MO. Albert Lee joined Boy Scouts at an early age and after many years of hard work and dedication, earned his Eagle Scout. He was a brewer at Anheuser-Busch. He was a member of Murray State Sigma Phi, Teamsters Brewers and Malters Local #6 and Columbia Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, woodworking and baseball. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. Albert Lee married Yvonne Havrilla on May 13, 2000. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Yvonne; sons, Matthew (Shelley) Wunderlich and Michael (Kelly Gazaway) O'Brien; daughter, Carrie (Justin) Brown; grandchildren, Nicholas, Thomas, Emma and Ella; brothers, Mark (Rita) Wunderlich and John Wunderlich; sister, MaryAnn (Jim) Rafferty; nephews, Michael Wunderlich, James (Annie) Rafferty and Brian Rafferty; niece, Rachel Wunderlich and many cousins and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Center. Additional condolences may be offered online at ValhallaGardensandFuneralHome.com Visitation: Friends may call from 4 p.m. 8 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL. 62223. Funeral: Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL. 62223. Interment will immediately follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Valhalla Gardens of Memory
Download Now