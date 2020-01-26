|
Alberta Becker Alberta A. "Berta" Becker, 93, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on January 13, 2020. The loving wife of the late Albert Becker; cherished mother of Tessa (Tom) Jolls, Hershel (Lisa) Becker, Stephen (Judith "Judy") Becker, Albert "Chip" (Jackie) Becker and Barbara (Michael) Neff; dear grandmother of Tom (Esperanza), Elizabeth (Jerry), Charlie (Gayle), Andy (Molly), Allison, Peter, Rob (Sarah), Tasha, Paul, Scott, Brian (Ashley), Shelby (Drew), Derrick, Gretchen and Kristin; loving great-grandmother of Charlotte, Trevor, Evan, Riley, Lane (Rachel), John, Payton, Braeden, Tristan, Liam and Dashiell. She is the loving sister of Betty (the late Eugene) Timko and was preceded in death by her siblings Ruth (Lawrance) Petri, Herman Schroeder and her parents Albert and Olivia Schroeder. She was a loving aunt, cousin and friend to all. Berta was a devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed playing Pinochle. She was active the Ladies Auxiliary in Belleville, IL and an active member of St. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville, IL until she moved to Missouri. Memorial contributions have been suggested to . Service: The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles 63304. The funeral procession will depart at 10:00 am for Mass at 10:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 1355 Motherhead Rd., Cottleville, MO. Inurnment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center. hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020