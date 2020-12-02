Alberta Louise Dawson
December 23, 2020
Carlinville, Illinois - Alberta Louise "Bertie" Dawson, nee Zimmerman, age 82, died peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Hallmark Healthcare Nursing Facility in Carlinville, Illinois. The fourth of seven children, Bertie was born October 21, 1938, in East Saint Louis, Illinois to Audrey (nee Thorp) and Otha Zimmerman. After graduating from Cahokia High School with the Class of 1956, Bertie was ahead of her time and flourished into a strong, independent woman. Most of her life was enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, often camping and traveling the country in her R.V. visiting festivals and national parks. Later in life, she picked up the hobby of collecting antiques and even opened a shop to share her passion of history with the rest of the community. A beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and friend, Bertie will be missed by all those who were blessed to know her. Those left behind take comfort in knowing Bertie rests in the arms of Christ and the dearly departed family members who went Home before her. Bertie was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey and Otha Zimmerman, siblings Virginia Zimmerman, Otha Lee (Oat) Zimmerman, and Norman Zimmerman, and Audrey (Bonny) Fingerhut, children Claudia (Paula) Spicer, and Michael Savant, and grandchildren Kyle and Kevin Savant. Left to honor her memory are children Greg (Lois) Savant of Gillespie, IL, Doug (Cecile) Savant of Swansea, IL, Brian Savant of Caseyville, IL, Audrey (Randy) Morgan of Fenton, MO, and Scott Savant of Rockville, MD as well as 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Private family services will be held with burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com
. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge.