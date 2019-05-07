Alberta Ruebke Alberta Ruebke, 87, of Percy, passed away at 7:00 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale. Alberta was born in Bremen, Illinois, on August 2, 1931, the daughter of Albert and Alma Diercks Wilson. She married Larenz Ruebke on April 13, 1952 at Steeleville, he passed away February 8, 2012. She was a Homemaker. Alberta was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Steeleville; ELCA, Altar Guild; and American Legion Auxiliary at Percy and Steeleville. She was a loving mother that always put others before herself. Alberta enjoyed camping and traveling. She worked at International Shoe Factory, purchased Deppe Market and became co-owner of Ruebke Market from the early 1960's to 1973, when it burnt. Alberta is survived by two sons, Larry (Kathy) Ruebke of Steeleville and Brian (Brenda) Ruebke of Percy; daughter, Joyce (Jeff) Odean of Lexington, KY; two grandsons, Bradley and Blake (Sharon) Ruebke; special GiGi to Anthony and Abbie Hartz; two sisters, Maedell Ernsting of Everness, FL and Darlene (Kenneth) Lohman of Red Bud, IL; and several nieces and nephews. Alberta was also preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Melvin Wilson, Earl Wilson, Edgar Wilson and Delbert Wilson. Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church. To sign the guestbook visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net. Visitation: will be at Wilson's Funeral Home, Steeleville, where friends may call from 5 pm until 8 pm Thursday and again on Friday from 7:30 am until 9 am, then from 10 am until 11 at Peace Lutheran Church, Steeleville. Funeral: service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, Steeleville, with Minister Deb Rathert officiating. Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery, Steeleville. Arrangements handled by WILSON'S FUNERAL HOME

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 7, 2019