Alberto Merchiori Alberto Merchiori, 81, of Belleville, Illinois, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born October 14 th , 1938 in Bologna, Italy to Mario and Agnese (Bartolini) Merchiori. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Morris) Merchiori of Belleville, Illinois, daughter, Anna Maria Merchiori (Padova, Italy), son, Marco (Rebecca) Merchiori of (Shiloh, Illinois). Grandchildren, Thomas, Adam, and Max Merchiori (Shiloh, Illinois). He is further survived by brothers, Sandro (Loredana) Merchiori (Milan, Italy) and Fausto (Luisa) Merchiori (Rovigo, Italy). Alberto held a Doctorate of Economics from Universita of Bologna. He was an entrepreneur and business owner, last owning and operating, ABM Marking, Ltd. in Belleville, Illinois. Alberto also enjoyed, tennis, chess, member of the Lion Club and Italian Club. Memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association. https://www.apdaparkinson.org/ Visitation: will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral: Mass will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 5315 W Main St, Belleville, IL 62226, with an additional visitation one hour prior to Mass. Burial will be private in Italy.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 6, 2020