BRUNS - Alden Dwane Bruns, 88, of Bethalto, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Highland Health Care. He was born on January 11, 1932. At Dwane's request, there will be no memorial service. His wishes were to have his body donated to the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home.



