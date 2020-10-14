AlDoris Brickeen
November 13, 1934 - October 12, 2020
Cahokia, Illinois - AlDoris Brickeen, nee Bielefeld, 85, of Cahokia, Illinois, born November 13, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Mercy Hospital - South in St. Louis, Missouri
AlDoris was retired from the United Postal Service. She loved to go to local casinos and occasionally take trips to out of state casinos. She also liked to sit on her front porch, and visiting with her sisters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Brickeen; a son, Richard Brickeen; a daughter Becky Grant (and her husband Tim Grant); her parents, Henry and Mary, nee Effan, Bielefeld; two brothers, Henry and Clemens Bielefeld; two sisters, Rose Breeding and Norma Jean Hunter; a grandson, Steven Brickeen, Jr.; a granddaughter, Tiffaine Brickeen; and two great granddaughters, Mary Brickeen and Aubrey Phillips.
Surviving are her children, Barbara (James) Lipscomb of Cahokia, IL, Ronald(Barbara) Brickeen of Carriere, MS, Douglas (Tracy) Brickeen of Cahokia, IL Steven Brickeen, Sr. of Cahokia, IL; Nancy (Mitchell) Cleveland of Cahokia, IL, and Jerry (Lori) Brickeen of Collinsville, IL; two brothers, Tom (Bernice) Beielefeld of Arnold, MO and John (Jenny) Bielefeld of Festus, MO; two sisters, LaVerne Faller and Marlene (Bill) Demper both of Mehlville, MO; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also a dear aunt, cousin, and friend.
Friends may visit from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Steven Gray officiating. A private cremation will be held.