1/
AlDoris Brickeen
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share AlDoris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AlDoris Brickeen
November 13, 1934 - October 12, 2020
Cahokia, Illinois - AlDoris Brickeen, nee Bielefeld, 85, of Cahokia, Illinois, born November 13, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Mercy Hospital - South in St. Louis, Missouri
AlDoris was retired from the United Postal Service. She loved to go to local casinos and occasionally take trips to out of state casinos. She also liked to sit on her front porch, and visiting with her sisters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Brickeen; a son, Richard Brickeen; a daughter Becky Grant (and her husband Tim Grant); her parents, Henry and Mary, nee Effan, Bielefeld; two brothers, Henry and Clemens Bielefeld; two sisters, Rose Breeding and Norma Jean Hunter; a grandson, Steven Brickeen, Jr.; a granddaughter, Tiffaine Brickeen; and two great granddaughters, Mary Brickeen and Aubrey Phillips.
Surviving are her children, Barbara (James) Lipscomb of Cahokia, IL, Ronald(Barbara) Brickeen of Carriere, MS, Douglas (Tracy) Brickeen of Cahokia, IL Steven Brickeen, Sr. of Cahokia, IL; Nancy (Mitchell) Cleveland of Cahokia, IL, and Jerry (Lori) Brickeen of Collinsville, IL; two brothers, Tom (Bernice) Beielefeld of Arnold, MO and John (Jenny) Bielefeld of Festus, MO; two sisters, LaVerne Faller and Marlene (Bill) Demper both of Mehlville, MO; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also a dear aunt, cousin, and friend.
Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com.
Friends may visit from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Steven Gray officiating. A private cremation will be held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved