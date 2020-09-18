Alex Schutzenhofer Alex H. Schutzenhofer, age 96, of Fairview Heights, IL, passed away on September 14, 2020. Alex was born in East St. Louis, IL on January 8, 1924. He was a 1941 graduate of Central Catholic High School in East St. Louis, IL. Alex was a WWII Veteran, United States Marine Corps with 47 missions over the Philippine Islands (1944-45). He was a tail gunner and radio operator in B-25 Bombers. Alex worked 35 years for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. as an installer and cable repairman. He was a member of St. Albert the Great Parish then Our Lady of Assumption, then Holy Trinity Catholic Church. During the OLA years, he was a tireless volunteer serving as Father Jansen's right-hand man. Alex was forever an athlete, first as a boxing champion and baseball player in high school, then many years as a bowler and softball player. He was still playing Senior Softball at the age of 77. Alex earned numerous medals won at the Senior Olympics held at SIU-E each year. Athletics and fitness were always a part of our childhood growing up on Holy Cross Road. Alex was a great joke teller, a great dancer, a loyal choir member and loved to play cards with Darlene and other couples. Friends describe Alex as a friendly, great guy who never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Schutzenhofer, nee Hammon; his parents, Charles and Mary Schutzenhofer; two sons in infancy, Robert Allen and Alex Michael; three brothers, Joseph (Anna Mae) Schutzenhofer, John (Helen) Schutzenhofer and Frank (Rosemary) Schutzenhofer; three sisters, Mary (Edward) Musser, Josephine (Joseph) Tripamer and Frances (Rudy) Bleier. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Darlene Schutzenhofer, nee Gray, Roush; his children, Dennis Schutzenhofer of Fairview Heights, IL, Barbara (Riz Pandy) Schutzenhofer of Escanaba, MI, Scott (Wendy) Schutzenhofer of Eureka, MO, Anna (Roy) Covarrubias of Mesa, AZ, Anastasia (Greg) Thomas of Rio Rancho, NM, Patrick (Dawn) Roush of Caseyville, IL, Kevin (Shelly) Roush of O'Fallon, IL, Debbie (Jim) Morrison of O'Fallon, IL and Karen (Joe) Rittenhouse of Highland, IL; his grandchildren, Doug, Andy, Stephanie, Alex, Lindi, Anthony, Elisabeth, Gabryela, Brandy, Thad, Tyler, Tarren, Tawny, Allison, Erica, Kimberly, Kyle, David, Dan, Joey, Keely, Jacob, and Krista; and 15 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Parkview Gardens Senior Living Facility and Aviston Countryside Manor for their excellent care during Alex's last weeks. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.