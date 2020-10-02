Alexis (Lexi) Bree Schmitt Alexis (Lexi) Bree Schmitt, 21, of Bethalto, IL, passed away on 09/26/2020 in Bethalto, IL, unexpectedly from seizure complications at home. Lexi was born in Alton, IL, to Starlla and Anthony Schmitt on 03/30/1999 . She went to high school at Roxana and was currently attending Bethalto University. Lexi had participated in Miss Amazing Pageant and had played in challenger baseball. Lexi enjoyed animals, painting/coloring, music, and helping with cooking. She was a very strong, independent soul. She never knew a challenge; rather, at times, she challenged said "challenge." To quote Lexi as she was facing a challenge (actually laughing and running down the hall away from the physical therapist at the time!), "YOU CAN'T CATCH ME!" Lexi is survived by Father, Anthony of Bethalto, IL; Mother, Starlla of Hazelwood, MO; Sister, Jessica of Bethalto, IL; Brother, Bernard of Bethalto, IL; Maternal grandparents; Kena and John Zimmer of Brighton, IL; Paternal grandparents, Jessie and Lawrence Schmitt of O'Fallon, IL; Great Grandfather, Ken Baldwin of Jerseyville, IL; and close family friend Harry Craven of St. Louis, MO. and Jeramiah Turner. Lexi's remains are being gifted for body donation so she can give back to the medical field and help others. Those who wish to make a memorial donation in remembrance of Alexis may do so to the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Southern Illinois 3515 N Belt West Belleville, Illinois 62226. A memorial service is to be announced.



