1/
Alexis Bree (Lexi) Schmitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexis (Lexi) Bree Schmitt Alexis (Lexi) Bree Schmitt, 21, of Bethalto, IL, passed away on 09/26/2020 in Bethalto, IL, unexpectedly from seizure complications at home. Lexi was born in Alton, IL, to Starlla and Anthony Schmitt on 03/30/1999 . She went to high school at Roxana and was currently attending Bethalto University. Lexi had participated in Miss Amazing Pageant and had played in challenger baseball. Lexi enjoyed animals, painting/coloring, music, and helping with cooking. She was a very strong, independent soul. She never knew a challenge; rather, at times, she challenged said "challenge." To quote Lexi as she was facing a challenge (actually laughing and running down the hall away from the physical therapist at the time!), "YOU CAN'T CATCH ME!" Lexi is survived by Father, Anthony of Bethalto, IL; Mother, Starlla of Hazelwood, MO; Sister, Jessica of Bethalto, IL; Brother, Bernard of Bethalto, IL; Maternal grandparents; Kena and John Zimmer of Brighton, IL; Paternal grandparents, Jessie and Lawrence Schmitt of O'Fallon, IL; Great Grandfather, Ken Baldwin of Jerseyville, IL; and close family friend Harry Craven of St. Louis, MO. and Jeramiah Turner. Lexi's remains are being gifted for body donation so she can give back to the medical field and help others. Those who wish to make a memorial donation in remembrance of Alexis may do so to the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Southern Illinois 3515 N Belt West Belleville, Illinois 62226. A memorial service is to be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved