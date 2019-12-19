Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Alexis DiMarco Alexis N. "Lexi" DiMarco, age 14, of Maryville, IL, born on October 12, 2005 in Mountain Home, ID, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Lexi was a student at Collinsville Middle School. She enjoyed playing competitive soccer, spending time with friends and making silly videos. Lexi had a contagious personality and loved to make people laugh. She was her mommy's world and everyone who knew her, loved her. She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Kevin Thorpe, Sr. Lexi is survived by her mother, Kristi L. DiMarco, nee Thorpe of Maryville, IL; her father, Christopher L. (Heather) DiMarco of Sparks, NV; her siblings, Jayce, Parker and Lyla DiMarco; her paternal grandparents, Louis and Vickie DiMarco; her maternal grandparents, Paul and Louann Lee; her great-grandmother, Marcella "Sally" Thorpe; her uncle, Kevin Thorpe; her aunt, Nicole (Daniel) Paoli; and her cousins, Lucas and Reed Paoli. Lexi is also survived by many great aunts, great uncles, cousins and friends. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Memorials may be made to Kahokstrong. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be held in Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019
