Alfred Vernetti Alfred John Vernetti (Mansin), son of Peter J. Vernetti and Mary M. (Balent) Vernetti, passed away on February 7, 2020, in Costa Rica, Central America. He is survived by his two sons, Brad Vernetti and Kevin (Christina) Vernetti; grandchildren Brian (Erin), Tony, Mary and Estefania Vernetti, and great-granddaughter Layla M. Vernetti; sisters Rosemarie (John) Fry, Irene Mueller, Carol (Alex) Grzelak and brother Robert (Catherine) Vernetti along with many loving nieces and nephews. Al was born at home in Gillespie, IL, on Dec. 5, 1934, resided in Benld and attended school where he had participated in most of the team sports. After graduation he served his country by joining the US Army (82nd Airborne) during the Korean War. Since boyhood he always wanted to travel and meet people from around the world. He pursued his passion and managed to visit at least 15 countries, several of which multiple times including our ancestral home in Locana, Italy and Zemplinska Teplica, Slovakia. He happened to be in China, May of 1989, during the Tiananmen Square protest and being a freedom loving man, joined in with the protestors and waving an American flag. He settled in Belleville, IL where his sense of adventure continued. He founded the Southern Illinois Explores in 1963 which was a spelunking group who explored and mapped many of the caves in that region. His adventurous nature led him into treasure hunting for which he did a great deal of research. Skilled at math, he retired from Illinois Power in 1991 as a Senior Engineer. He then moved to San Jose, Costa Rica with the intention of searching for ancient treasures. The treasure he found there was not gold but golden, his lovely wife Caroline (who preceded him in death in 2003). Costa Rica was Al's home for 29 years. Alfred was a strong man, loyal to family, friends and country with a thirst for adventure. He will be sorely missed. His "ashes ceremony" will be conducted on Febuary 16, 2020 in Costa Rica. Those wishing to send condolences may send them to the Family of Al Vernettii c/o Carol Grzelak, 8616 Fisher Road, Hanover, IL 61041.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020