Alfred Lucas Alfred Earle Lucas, 85, a resident of Florissant, Missouri passed on Friday, June 7, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory: one son, Dan (Gina) Lucas; one brother, William Turner; a cousin, Sandra (Alexander) Shaffer-Brown; nieces; Gina Turner, Mia Turner, Lorna Turner, nephew; Timmy and a host of other nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. Memorial service: will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Lovejoy Temple, 511 Canal Street, Brooklyn, Illinois at 1:00 P.M. Arrangements handled by the OFFICER FUNERAL HOME, P.C., East St. Louis
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 26, 2019