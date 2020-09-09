1/1
Alfred Maxwell
1933 - 2020
Alfred Maxwell Alfred Robert Maxwell, 87, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Alfred was born February 26, 1933 in East St. Louis, IL. On September 9, 1967, he married the love of his life, Faye and they were able to spend 52 years together. Alfred was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and Yesterday's Kids. Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Edna (nee Montine) Maxwell; siblings, Raymond P. Maxwell, Carl Maxwell, Mary Blue, and Maxine Poell; and an infant son, John Maxwell. Alfred is survived by his wife, Fayreita Maxwell nee Anderson of O'Fallon, IL; children, Michelle Maxwell of O'Fallon, IL and Jennifer (John) Jobe of Millstadt, IL; brother-in-law, Joseph Poell of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Alec and Lexi Jobe; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 625 St. Nicholas Dr., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Services: As per the wishes of Mr. Maxwell, services will be held at a later date. Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
