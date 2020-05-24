Alfred Mueller Alfred William Mueller, 89, of Lenzburg, IL born December 19, 1930 in New Athens IL, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the New Athens Home for Aged in New Athens, IL. Alfred was a retired farmer and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a member the Farm Bureau and St. Peter United Church of Christ in Lenzburg, IL. Mr. Mueller was preceded in death by his parents; Walter G. and Marguerite P. (Pannier) Mueller. Alfred is survived by is wife of 66 years; Lillian A. (Glajchc) Mueller, whom he married on June 6, 1953 at St. Peter United Church of Christ in Lenzburg, IL, 1 daughter; Katherine A. Hougland of Lenzburg, IL, 3 sons; Howard A. (Valerie) Mueller, Marvin L. Mueller and David P. Mueller all of Lenzburg, IL, 2 grandchildren; Dr. Timothy C. (Nikki) Hougland of Columbia, MO and Stefanie A. (Cody) Everding of New Athens, IL and 2 great grandchildren; Lucas and Lacey Everding. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Memorials in Alfred's honor may be made to St. Peter United Church of Christ in Lenzburg, IL or to the New Athens Home for the Aged. Service: A private family graveside service at St. Peter U.C.C. Cemetery is being scheduled. A memorial service at St. Peter United Church of Christ in Lenzburg, IL will be held at a later date. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL .
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 24, 2020.