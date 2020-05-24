Alfred Mueller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred Mueller Alfred William Mueller, 89, of Lenzburg, IL born December 19, 1930 in New Athens IL, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the New Athens Home for Aged in New Athens, IL. Alfred was a retired farmer and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a member the Farm Bureau and St. Peter United Church of Christ in Lenzburg, IL. Mr. Mueller was preceded in death by his parents; Walter G. and Marguerite P. (Pannier) Mueller. Alfred is survived by is wife of 66 years; Lillian A. (Glajchc) Mueller, whom he married on June 6, 1953 at St. Peter United Church of Christ in Lenzburg, IL, 1 daughter; Katherine A. Hougland of Lenzburg, IL, 3 sons; Howard A. (Valerie) Mueller, Marvin L. Mueller and David P. Mueller all of Lenzburg, IL, 2 grandchildren; Dr. Timothy C. (Nikki) Hougland of Columbia, MO and Stefanie A. (Cody) Everding of New Athens, IL and 2 great grandchildren; Lucas and Lacey Everding. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Memorials in Alfred's honor may be made to St. Peter United Church of Christ in Lenzburg, IL or to the New Athens Home for the Aged. Service: A private family graveside service at St. Peter U.C.C. Cemetery is being scheduled. A memorial service at St. Peter United Church of Christ in Lenzburg, IL will be held at a later date. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home - New Athens
101 Jackson Street
New Athens, IL 62264
(618) 475-2151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved