Alice Baker
1929 - 2020
Alice Baker Alice Louise (Jordan) Baker, age 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at Eden Care Center in Glen Carbon at 4:38 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born May 30, 1929 in Elco, Illinois, a daughter of the late Homer and Freda (Thompson) Jordan. She married Paul J. Baker on June 8, 1948 at the First Baptist Church in Granite City and he passed away on August 9, 1988. Alice retired in 1988 from the Federal Government after many years of dedicated service as a budget analyst. She was a faithful member and enjoyed attending First Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church in Granite City throughout the years. She had served as President of the Granite City Senior Social Club and enjoyed bingo and dancing. She was also a 25 year volunteer at the St. Louis Fox Theatre and served on the Granite City Housing Authority Board. She was a recipient of the 2015 Woman of Distinction Award and the 2015 Southwestern Illinois College Presidential Volunteer Service Award. She is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Paula Baker, Elizabeth "Betty" and Al Buffa and Sandra and Jerry Curran; five grandchildren and spouses, Scott and Colleen Lyerla, Meaghan and Jay Jaeger, Tim and Jennifer Curran, Monica Baker and Kimberly Baker; eleven great grandchildren; special friend, Ben Forsyth; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 40 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Philip Baker; sister, Doris Jean Wilson and mother-in-law, Orlean Baker. Alice deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain times a celebration of life service will be held at a later time. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to Residential Options (memo: Paul and Louise Baker Award), #4 Emmie Klaus Lane, Alton, Illinois 62002 and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020.
