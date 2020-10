Or Copy this URL to Share

NIEBUR - Alice D. Niebur, age 92, of Mt. Vernon and formerly of St. Louis, passed away Thurs., October 1, 2020. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial: Wed., Oct. 7, 11 a.m., St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese. Visitation: Wed., Oct. 7, 10 to 10:45 a.m., St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. Arr: Moss Funeral Home



