Alice Darnell Mary
1941 - 2020
DARNELL - Mary Alice Darnell, 79, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her home. She was born September 21, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Daniel Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Irwin Chapel
JUN
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Irwin Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
