Alice Grass

November 18, 1924 - October 6, 2020

Shiloh, Illinois - Alice Grass of O'Fallon IL, formally of Port Charlotte FL. died on October 6, 2020. She was born in the UK on November 18, 1924 to Ada and Frederick Lunt who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her Husband Arthur Grass, Daughters Carol Visco, and Mary Sanders, Sisters Jean Cooper, and Anne Edge, Brother John Lunt.

She is survived by Son William (Mary) Grass, Grandchildren Christine, Jennifer, Suzanne, Bucky, David, Mike, and John Several Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and cousins.

Alice was cremated but due to Covid-19 a memorial and burial service will be at Jefferson Barracks at a later time.





