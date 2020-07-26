Alice Holtgrewe Alice Martha Holtgrewe, nee Schaefer, 90, of Mascoutah, IL, born December 10, 1929, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Mar-Ka Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL. Alice worked as a ward clerk at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, and later retired as a bookkeeper. She was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL. Mrs. Holtgrewe loved reading, gardening, and designing. She volunteered for Hospice of Southern Illinois. She truly loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Herbert F. Holtgrewe II, whom she married September 18, 1954, and who died June 5, 2005; her parents, Peter and Bertha, nee Hoffmann, Schaefer; six brothers, Hugo (Dorothy), Richard (Adele), Ralph (Adelia), Jim (Marilyn), Tom (Mary), and Daniel Schaefer, in infancy; four sisters, Henrietta (Alphonse) Bauer, Sylvia (Kenneth) Winter, Marilyn (Clarence) Voegtle, and Sr. Dolores Schaefer, SSND. Surviving are four children, Kathleen (Paul) Friederich of Belleville, IL, Krista (Steve) Call of O'Fallon, IL, Rick (Ann) Holtgrewe of Mascoutah, IL, and Heidi (Ryan) Schmidt of Belleville, IL; 13 grandchildren, Whitney, Casey, and Bailee Friederich, Kenneth Stone, Rebecca (Pravi) Chahal, Aaron (Nicole) Call, Bryan (Loren) Call, Derrick (Katie) Holtgrewe, Natasha (Dare) Holtgrewe, Jenna (Sean Simoneau) Lindauer, Kim (Zane) Fulp, and Kelly and Tim Sax; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Sr. Joan Schaefer, SSND; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: A private family visitation will be held. Funeral: Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Holy Childhood Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.