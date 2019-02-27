Alice Laverne Lollar Alice Laverne Lollar, nee Tilley, 86, of Mascoutah, IL born Sept. 11, 1932 in Lamar, AR died Tuesday Feb. 26, 2019 at Mar-Ka Nursing Home in Mascoutah, IL. Alice and her husband owned and operated a Western Auto hardware store in Breese, IL for fifteen years. She was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Mascoutah, IL for the past twenty-five years. Her hobbies included quilting, golf, motorcycle riding and spending time with her family. She and Carroll also enjoyed gardening and canning their harvest together. She is preceded in death by her parents, James N. and Thelma "Janie", nee Ewing, Tilley; a brother, Bill Tilley; and a sister, Ruth Pittman. Surviving are her husband, Carroll N. Lollar of 62 years whom she married in Richmond, IN on October 29, 1956; her children, Sandi (Alan) Denton of Hendersonville, TN, Scott (Kris) Lollar of Edwardsville, IL; four grandchildren, Andrew (Madeline) Lollar of Ellisville, MO, Tessa Bryant and fianc‚ Mike Dove of Hendersonville, TN, Korinne (Brenden) Rolens of Chicago, IL and Angus Bryant of Hendersonville, TN; four step-grandchildren, Jessica Fraser, Alana Denton, Sarah Denton, and Natalie Denton of New Zealand; one great-grandson on the way; one step- great grandson, Luke Fraser of New Zealand; two sisters, Sammie (Will) Harden of East Carondelet, IL and Sue (Bill) Lackey of Zanesville, OH; three sisters-in-law, Betty Tilley of Zanesville, OH, Betty (Ken) Sleet of St. Peters, MO, and Willette Lollar of North Little Rock, AR. In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62220, the , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132 or Bethel United Methodist Church, 63 W. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Visitation: will be from 5 to 7 PM Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL and from 10 to 11 AM Friday March 1, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: service will be held 11 AM Friday, March 1, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church with Pastor Anthony Andrews officiating. A private burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.



