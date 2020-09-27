1/1
Alice L. "Louise" Mull
1930 - 2020
Alice L. "Louise" Mull Alice L "Louise" Mull, 90, of Gillespie, Illinois passed away peacefully with family by her side at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. She was born June 6, 1930, in Bellflower, Missouri and raised by mother Hallie M. (Boyer) Spires Hunter, father Henry R. Spires, along with step-father Walter Hunter. She married Phillip W. "Pete" Mull, Sr. on September 9, 1950 in Granite City, Illinois. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2018 Louise was a retired beautician, who, throughout her career owned a successful business. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Gillespie, Illinois and the United Methodist Women. She was also a volunteer at the Caring Center and played the dulcimer. She is survived by her daughter in law, Patricia Mull of Granite City, Illinois; granddaughter and her husband, Jennifer (Mull) and Corey Webb of Lynn, Massachusetts; "niece" Cindi (Boyer) Dugger, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and all cousins who lovingly called her "Aunt Louise". In addition to her husband, parents, and step-father, Louise was preceded in death by her son, Phillip W. Mull, Jr. In celebration of her life, an outdoor visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 900 Broadway Street in Gillespie from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 9:30 a.m. with Pastor Larry Moreau and Reverend Dennis Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund for the Lighted Nativity or to the United Methodist Women. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, Illinois is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 27, 2020.
