Alice Weik Alice L. Weik, nee Natoli, 87, of Belleville, Illinois, was born October 9th, 1932 in East St. Louis, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wonderful aunt. She was a meat packer and owned and managed a laundromat Belleville for many years. She was an amazing painter, loved to bake, crocheted and she had a love for dancing. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She enjoyed going to events with Okaw Valley Classics Chevy Club and the Belleville Gear Jammers. She got a kick out of riding in the 1955 Chevy hardtop. She went to many functions with the Northwest Fire Department that her husband Ralph volunteered with for 25 years. They both cherish all the friends they have made over the years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Maybell Natoli, nee Hession, her brothers, Rocco "Bud" (Jenny) Natoli, John (Wanda) Natoli and sisters, Dora (Ralph) Hollenberg and Gloria Cox. Alice is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Ralph L. Weik, her sister, Toni Vargha, her son Rocky (Sandy) Moore, her daughter, Margo (Matthew) Pidgeon, her two grandchildren, Amanda "Amy" (Philippe) Lalonde and Samantha Moore and her fiancé, Danny Parr. She is further survived by great-grandchildren, Emerson "Emmy" Parr, Lucie Lalonde, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ralph would like to give special thanks to the family members that helped with Alice's final days and to the staff at Belleville Memorial and BJC Hospice. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Visitation: Visitation will be Friday, January 31st, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Service: Funeral will be Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 10:00 am at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois, with an additional visitation one hour prior to service. Interment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020