Alice Odenwald

Alice Odenwald Obituary
Alice Odenwald Alice Odenwald, 88, of Ft. Myers, Fl and Lake Ozark, MO passed away peacefully Wednesday Feb 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Victor Nettle Sr and Alice Morrison Nettle of St. Louis. Survivors include her beloved sister Josephine Nettle and three children Roland Odenwald Jr (Kimberly), Stephen Odenwald (Kathleen) and Kristine Dees. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Andrew, Matthew and Stephanie Odenwald and Charles Dees. As a graduate of Roosevelt High School she was a spirited homemaker who befriended many. She enjoyed traveling, boating, cheering the St L Cardinals, reading, competitive bridge and organized countless parties. A special thanks to the staff at HealthPark Hospital and Hope Hospice for your kindness and gentle care. In her honor donations can be given to the Golisano Children's Hospital of SWFL, Pediatric Ophthalmology, c/o M Desilets, 9981 S Healthpark Dr, Ft Myers, FL 33908 or Voices for Kids, Ft Myers. 239-533-1435 Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 2325 East Mall Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33901. 239-274-0088 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020
