Alice Marie Pieper Alice Pieper, 58, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 9:43 a.m. Wed. Oct. 2, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born Nov. 1, 1960 in Topeka, KS. On Dec. 5, 1981, she and Donald Joseph Pieper were married in Topeka, KS. He survives in Granite City. Alice was a U.S. Army veteran. She was a fun loving and outgoing people person who was always the life of the party. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Shane & Lindsey Pieper of Granite City; 3 grandchildren: Christopher Pieper, Jared Pieper and Peyton Duff; 2 brothers: James Howley of New Bloomfield, MO and Phillip Howley of Topeka, KS; mother-in-law: Mary Pieper of Granite City; and many nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert & Winifred Howley; and her father-in-law: Robert Pieper. Memorials may be made to the family. Online information and guestbook may be found at www.wojstrom.com. Visitation: will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sun. Oct. 6, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Services: will be at 10:00 a.m. Mon. Oct. 7, 2019. Burial will follow at Buck Road Cemetery. Arrangements handled by the Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019