Alice Vallowe Alice B. Vallowe, 95 years old of Dupo, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. She was born March 26, 1925, in Dupo, IL. Alice had worked at GEM store and later K-Mart. She enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. Surviving are her sons, Roger Vallowe & Craig (Mary) Vallowe; her grandchildren, Christopher Vallowe, Jason (Jennifer) Vallowe & Adam (Kelly) Vallowe; her great grandchildren, Haylee, Hannah, Cole & Casey, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. "Rip" Vallowe; her parents, Albert & Emma, nee Pittman, Otten and her brother, Raymond Otten. Services will be private at this time. Due to COVID 19, Life Celebration Services will be held at a later date. Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, IL. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Dupo Volunteer Fire Department. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 17, 2020.