Alice Williams

WILLIAMS - Alice Euvaughn Williams, 81, of St. Louis, MO, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on July 6, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 31,1939 in Pocahontas, AR. Alice deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time a private family visitation and funeral will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City, IL. Arrangements by Irwin Chapel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store