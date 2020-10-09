Allan "Al" F. Schulz
October 6, 2020
Jackson, Missouri - Allan "Al" F. Schulz, age 70 of Jackson, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, MO.
He was born July 29, 1950 in Belleville, Illinois, the son of Lawrence F. and Lillian Lippert Schulz. He married Susan Borger on July 24, 1971.
Allan was a graduate of New Athens High School in New Athens, Illinois. He was a coal miner for 34 years with Arch Coal Company. He and Susan resided in New Athens and Pinckneyville, Illinois and later transferred to Eckert, Colorado. After retiring in 2005, they relocated to Jackson where he enjoyed working at Montgomery Bank and later the Cape Jaycee Golf Course.
Loving survivors include his wife Susan of 49 years; two children, Becka (Matt) Hollis of Cape Girardeau and Joshua "J.J." (Becky) Schulz of Cape Girardeau; five grandchildren, Maci, Briley, and Marley Hollis, and Grady and Ramsey Schulz; a brother James (Florence) Schulz and family members: Jill, Bob, Jim, April, Scott, Jekyel, Bryan, Wendy, Nicole, Julia, Tony, Jake, Lauren and children.
Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Lillian Schulz; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arthur and Elizabeth Borger; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jackie and Jerry Wade.
Al and Susie had one of the greatest love stories of all time. His family was the most important thing to him. He was a "Cheer Dad" for his butterfly, Becka and a baseball and basketball coach for his buddy, J.J. He always made it a priority to PLAN and take a LONG memorable family vacation each year. He adored his grandkids and made nicknames for all of them – May May, B, McFarley, Gray, and Babycakes. His loves were parties, beer, Colorado, mountains, hunting, golf, pool volleyball, camping trips, grandkids' sporting events, home projects, antiques, auctions, fantasy football, his Christmas village, Disney, photo albums, facebook stickers, and ice cream (50 gallons/year).
A private family party will be held on Saturday and a big "AL" party will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the family - 1995 County Road 603 Jackson, MO 63755 or Paypal to schulz_jj@hotmail.com.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the TRIBUTES tab of Allan's personal obituary page at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com
.