Allan Komoromi Allan C. Komoromi, 85, of Freeburg, IL, born August 17, 1933, in East St. Louis, IL, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Komoromi was an operator engineer from local 520 for 17 years before his retirement. Allan was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Geraldine C. Grogan, whom he married on September 14, 1957, and who died on December 15, 2000; his parents, Andrew and Catherine, nee King, Grogan; three brothers, Albert Komoromi, Andrew Komoromi, Sr. and Alvin Komoromi; and a sister, Kathy Wolff. Surviving are his children, Nora (Henry) Monroe, Bernice (Charles) Lingafelter, Barb Pees (John Gehlhausen, Jr.), Sandra (Steve) Case, Allan (Linda) Komoromi, Paul (Genia) Komoromi, and Philip (Stacy) Komoromi; 28 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law; Harry Wolff. Memorials may be made to or to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be held at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 12, 2019