LLOYD- Allan L. Lloyd, 95, of Marissa, IL; born on July 30, 1924 in Marissa, IL; passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Friends may call at the First Baptist Church in Marissa, IL on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00noon. Services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Marissa, IL Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 12:00noon with Revs. Harkness officiating. Burial will be held in the Marissa Township Cemetery in Marissa, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019