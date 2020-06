SCHROEDER- Allan Robert Schroeder, 63, of Bartelso, entered into rest Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso. Memorial Mass will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. James Buerster presiding.



