Allen Liefer Allen Liefer, 81, of Walton, Kansas, formerly of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at midnight on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his residence. He was born to the late Albert and Melba (nee Hepp) Liefer on June 30, 1938 in Red Bud, Illinois. Allen grew up on a small farm in Red Bud with his parents and brother, Myron. As a very young man, he learned to work hard. He met a young woman by the name of Janice Faus and were married on November 26, 1959 and was blessed with three children. Allen started his own business at the age of 25, "Red Bud Equipment", and started selling grain bins, and with ten years he was manufacturing them. Allen and his family were raised on the same property of the business between Red Bud and Ruma. Allen moved to Kansas around 1980, where he manufactured grain bins and storage buildings. He started to buy land and constructed a "grain bin" home, which was featured in the 2002 Farm Show magazine. Allen loved to garden and cook. He believed and lived by this moto, "Use it up, Wear it out, Make it do or Do without." There are many memories that we will cherish until we meet again. We can't fully appreciate joyful reunions later without tearful separations now. The only way to take sorrow out of death is to take love out of life. Surivors includes 3 Children: Karla (Rick) Miller Murfreesboro, TN; Karen (James) McCann Waterloo, IL; David (Tina) Liefer Walton, KS; 7 Grandchildren: Kory Miller, Katie (Aaron) Staten, Adrian (Rebeca) Henke, Alyssa Henke, Nicholas McCann, Reid McCann, and Ashley Liefer; 4 Great Grandchildren: Sterling Miller, Robinson Henke, Olivia Henke and Aria Henke; 1 Sister-in-law: Bernadine Liefer St. Charles, MO; Many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Preceded in death by his Parents and 1 Brother, Myron Liefer. Memorials can be made to the , Red Bud FFA To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net Visitation: will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2-7pm and again on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 8-11am at the Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, Illinois Funeral: service will take place at 11:00 am, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, Illinois with Rev. Russell Koen officiating. Interment in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Red Bud, Illinois. Arrangements handled by the PECHACEK FUNERAL HOMES, Red Bud, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 16, 2019