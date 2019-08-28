|
Allen Kolmer Allen A. Kolmer, LTC, USAF, Ret., age 86, of New Baden, died August 26, 2019. He was born in Granite City, IL on February 24, 1933 the son of the late Otto and Henrietta Kolmer from Waterloo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dave Kolmer and his sister Ruth Kreuger, nee Kolmer. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Janice Kolmer, nee Logan, son Steve Kolmer, his wife Nancy, son Jim Kolmer, daughter-in-law Laurie Eihausen, nee Kolmer and her husband Jay and grandchildren Hannah and Chad Kolmer. Al will most be remembered as a great husband, dad and grandpa, and loved being involved with their activities. Al graduated from McKendree College and then proceeded to become an ordained minister from Eden Seminary in Webster Groves. He subsequently enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served the troops for twenty years as a Chaplain. While serving his country, Al became an intramural referee for softball and basketball having fun with the troops while also coaching his sons in all their sports endeavors. Al was an avid amateur photographer often winning the best photo contests at the bases he was assigned to. Al was member of the New Baden Zion United Church of Christ. Memorials may be made to the New Baden EMS New Ambulance Fund and can be received at the New Baden City Hall or at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.nordikefuneralhome.com. Visitation: Visitation will be from 9:00 until 11:00 AM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Nordike Funeral Home New Baden. Services: Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in New Baden.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019