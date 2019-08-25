|
Allen Linkey Allen J. Linkey, 81, of Quincy, IL, formerly of Freeburg, IL, born January 22, 1938, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Blessing Hospital, Quincy, IL. Mr. Linkey was a retired jeweler. He was a member of the American Watchmakers-Clockmakers Institute (AWCI). Allen was a U. S. Army veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred F. and Georgianna, nee Holcomb, Linkey; and a sister, Irene Bechard. He is survived by his children, Michael D. Linkey of Springfield, IL, Susan M. (Tim) Baumgartner of Camp Point, IL, and Stephen J. (Melissa) Linkey, of Monroe, MI; six grandchildren, David Baumgartner, Devan Linkey, Paige Linkey, Darren Linkey, Jacob Linkey and Braden Linkey. Memorials may be made to the Adams Pointe Activity Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, with Pastor Bryan Meado officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019